Power Plants Polluting Rivers: Nitin Gadkari asks MAHAGENCO to take immediate action

Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minsiter, Road Transport & Highways has written a letter to Sanjay Khandare, CMD MAHAGENCO on February 4, based on the Water Pollution report submitted by Leena Buddhe of CFSD.

The report states that MAHAGENCO is not following Environmental & other norms in a process to dispose fly ash released from Koradi & Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plants. Gadkari in his letter has asked MAHAGENCO to take appropriate action immediately and inform his office about the same.

“Mrs. Leena Buddhe, Founder & Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Nagpur has submitted to me a representation regarding a serious matter as described hereunder. Matter is related to Khaperkheda and Koradi Power plants,” reads the letter.

“The issue raised in the representation is related to the findings of a study conducted by the centre for sustainable development around Thermal Power Plants near Nagpur. The study has found that MAHAGENCO is not following environmental and other norms in a process to dispose of the fly

ash and it has been alleged that ash slurry is being released from Khaperkheda plant into a new fly ash pond without any NOC from village authorities,” it mentioned.

Gadkari asserted that, “The centre for sustainable development foresee disastrous impact of these actions on villagers, farmers, livestock and overall environment. Therefore they have demanded that MAHAGENCO should submit a plan of 100% fly ash utilization and abide by norms.”

“The representation is self explanatory and attached herewith along with a copy of the study report. You are requested to look into the matter, take appropriate action immediately and appraise my office about the same,” Union Minister directed the MAHAGENCO.