Train accident in Nagpur? No, it is mock drill at Ajni Yard

Nagpur: A full-scale mock drill simulating a train accident was conducted at Ajni Yard in Nagpur under the guidance of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administration) P S Khairkar and Divisional Safety Officer SK Jaiswalon Tuesday at 4 pm.

This exercise was carried out as per the Railway Board directives and aimed to enhance the preparedness of railway and emergency response teams. The scenario simulated a derailment of Train No. 01043 Madgaon-Korba Express, including a fire in one of the coaches. The exercise involved a collaborative effort between the Railway, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Civil Defence teams.

Rescue operations were carried out, including the evacuation of simulated casualties which included one deceased passenger, five severely injured, and four with minor injuries. The Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Van (ARMV) were also deployed to the scene, along with medical teams from various hospitals and support from the Nagpur Fire Brigade, state police, and Civil Defence. Simulated injured passengers received necessary support, including ex-gratia payments and free railway passes for their relatives.