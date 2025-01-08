Fadnavis’s return as CM bolsters Nagpur’s stalled civic projects

Advertisement













Nagpur: The civic infrastructure development in Nagpur has seen a dramatic resurgence with the return of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The city, which had endured stalled projects under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, is now witnessing an accelerated pace of work, fuelled by contractors’ renewed confidence in timely state funding.

Projects sanctioned by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), ranging from cement roads to stormwater drains and garden development, are now progressing at full speed. The transformation marks a stark departure from the previous administration’s tenure when funds worth ₹169.31 crore allocated by Fadnavis were put on hold by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Before the 2019 elections, Fadnavis had approved funds for multiple civic initiatives in his hometown. However, the subsequent MVA administration froze these funds, leaving 54 projects in limbo. Contractors, wary of payment delays, slowed their efforts, and NMC had to include disclaimers in tenders, stating payments would depend on state disbursements—a clause that further deepened uncertainties.

The Mahayuti Government’s return brought a much-needed boost to Nagpur’s civic landscape. A senior NMC Public Works Department official confirmed the change in momentum: “With 20% of the funds released so far, contractors are now working with renewed vigour.”

As a result, ₹470 crore worth of projects are back on track.

• South Nagpur: Civic projects worth ₹80 crore are underway, with 90% of tenders allotted, ensuring swift execution.

• East Nagpur: Leading the charge, works valued at ₹160 crore have all been tendered and are progressing smoothly.

• Southwest Nagpur: Infrastructure projects worth ₹150 crore are advancing rapidly, with 85% of tenders finalized.

• Central Nagpur: Projects worth ₹30 crore are nearing completion, reflecting efficiency in addressing pending works.

• Hudkeshwar-Narsala: Despite an allocation of ₹35 crore, only 5% of the projects have begun, highlighting the need for faster implementation.

• West Nagpur: Limited progress is evident, with just ₹15 crore in work orders issued so far.

During the recent winter session in Nagpur, NMC made a supplementary demand for the release of additional funds to cover sanctioned works. The state government’s assurance has further bolstered contractor confidence, ensuring the pace of development remains unhindered.

From road improvements to stormwater drainage systems, the impact of this renewed momentum is visible across the city. As civic works regain their pace, Nagpur stands on the brink of a significant transformation, with Fadnavis’s leadership providing a solid foundation for sustainable urban development.