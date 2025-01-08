Nasty trend: Gang of thieves targeting wedding homes in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A gang of thieves has been actively targeting homes in Nagpur during wedding festivities, particularly on the day of the reception. After successfully looting a house in Mangaldeep Nagar, the gang has struck again in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar-2, leaving the families devastated and mentally traumatized on what should have been a joyous occasion. The increasing frequency of these incidents has raised concerns about security during wedding celebrations in the city.

The most recent incident occurred at the residence of 63- year-old Suresh Shankar Sarode, a resident of Plot No. 65, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar-2, in the Hudkeshwar Police Station area. On the evening when the family was busy attending the wedding reception of their son, thieves broke into their house and made off with gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 1.03 lakh. This follows a similar theft that occurred last month in Mangaldeep Nagar.

The home of Banduji Thakre, located on Manewada-Besa Road, was targeted while the family was hosting their son’s wedding reception. The thieves broke into the house and managed to escape with valuables worth a staggering Rs 16.70 lakh, including gold ornaments and cash.

In both cases, the culprits took advantage of the families’ absence during the celebration and used the opportunity to break in. According to sources, the suspects gained entry by forcing open the latch on the back door of the properties. Investigators believe that the gang is specifically targeting homes where weddings are taking place, likely because of the valuable gifts and ornaments often kept in the house during such events.

“The thieves appear to be closely monitoring wedding schedules and timing their burglaries for when the families are preoccupied with the celebrations,” said a police official. The thieves also reportedly stole the CCTV cameras and DVR systems from both homes to evade identification. In some instances, witnesses have claimed the suspects wore helmets to conceal their identities.