Tragic fall: Young painter dies after plunge from 10th floor in MIDC

Nagpur: A 21-year-old painter tragically lost his life after falling from the 10th floor of a residential building in Wanadongri under MIDC Police Station limits on June 2 around 12:30 PM.

The deceased, Kaif Alam, was engaged in exterior painting work with his brother at Dhanashruti Apartment when he reportedly lost balance and fell. He was immediately rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following a complaint from his brother MD Barik Alam, MIDC Police registered a case of accidental death. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain if safety norms were followed at the worksite.

