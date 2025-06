Power outage in parts of Gandhibagh, Congress Nagar divisions in Nagpur on June 4

Advertisement



Nagpur: MSEDCL (MahaVitaran) has announced that electricity supply will be disrupted in several areas of the Gandhibagh and Congress Nagar divisions on Wednesday, June 4, due to pre-monsoon maintenance and ongoing underground power cabling work. Citizens are requested to take note and cooperate with the authorities.

Gandhibagh Division:

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As part of the underground cable laying under the District Planning Committee scheme, power supply to the Wholesale feeder in the Gandhibagh Division will remain shut from 8 am to 12 noon. The affected areas include:

• Wholesale Market

• Gandhibagh Garden Area

• Jalalpura

• Bhishikar Mohalla

• Pothi Galli

• Jagannath Road

Additionally, due to maintenance and repair work on various feeders, power will be interrupted in the following areas:

• From 10 AM to 11 AM: Ansari Nagar, Chandralok, Bhagwagar, Haidri Road, Mominpura, Bhankheda, Govind Bhavan

• From 8:30 AM to 11 AM: Bangladesh, Naik Talao, Tandapeth, Bangalipanja, Pachpaoli

In the Civil Lines division, supply from Uppalwadi feeder will be off from 9 AM to 1 PM, affecting Tekanaka, Shendenagar, Manavnagar, Sannyas Nagar, Ramai Nagar, and Bank Colony.

Congress Nagar Division:

Maintenance and repair work on various feeders in this division will affect the following areas:

• From 8 AM to 11 AM: Indraprastha Nagar, Bhende Layout, Manish Society, Swagat Society, CGS Colony, Jay Badrinath Society, Shivshakti Layout

• Areas under the London Street feeder: Agne Layout, Gandhi Builder, Sujata Layout, Dindayal Nagar, parts of Deviprabha locality

• Areas under Telecom Nagar feeder: Telecom Nagar, Swavalambi Nagar, Friends Colony, Ravindranagar, Gawande Layout, Pioneer Society, Swaroop Nagar

• From 8 AM to 11:30 AM: Loksewa Nagar feeder areas – Loksewa Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Bhange Layout, Mokhare College vicinity

• From 7 AM to 12 Noon: Ramnagar and Gokulpeth areas under Gokulpeth Switching Centre

• From 8 AM to 11:30 AM: South Ambazari Road from Shraddhanand Peth feeder – from Annabhau Sathe Chowk to VNIT (VRC) stretch

• From 7 AM to 11 AM: Shivajinagar under Shivaji Park feeder; parts of Ramdaspeth, Dagdi Park area, and Vico Laboratories under Pushpakunj feeder

• From 9 AM to 12 Noon: Chhatrapati Nagar, Hanuman Mandir (Wardha Road), Pragati Colony, Sahas Cricket Club, and Anusaya Complex under Wireless feeder

• From 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Narsala, Gargoti, Bank Colony, Pawanputra Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Durgesh Nandini, and Prabhat Nagar under the Vihirgaon feeder

• From 8 AM to 11 AM: Nimba, Chikna, Dhamna, Kharsoli, Pilkepar, Salai Godhni, Kaldongri, and Navegaon under Chikna feeder

MSEDCL has appealed to residents to extend their cooperation so the essential maintenance and infrastructure work can be completed within the scheduled time.

Advertisement

Advertisement