Rs 47 lakh jewellery stolen from house in Bajeria area of Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major theft has been reported in the Bajeria area under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station, where unidentified burglars made off with gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery along with cash, collectively worth Rs 47.1 lakh.

The victim, Sunny Satishkumar Gupta (39), residing at Shri Laxmi Nivas, Marwadi Chawl, discovered the theft on June 1 around 5 pm. His mother had stored the valuables securely in a bedroom locker. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between May 23 and June 1.

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Ganeshpeth Police have registered a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown suspect. An investigation is underway to track the perpetrator and recover the stolen valuables.

Advertisement

Advertisement