Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Woman’s Life in Hingna, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident in Panjri (Mondha) village of Hingna taluka, a woman was tragically electrocuted while hanging clothes to dry. The deceased has been identified as Parvati Kishor Khansadar. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

According to available information, Parvati Khansadar had arrived in Satnavari (Nagpur) on May 9 along with her husband and two daughters to attend her nephew’s wedding. After the ceremony, on May 12, she went to stay at her sister and brother-in-law’s residence in Panjri.

In the evening, after washing clothes, she went near an iron wire to hang them. Unfortunately, she came into contact with exposed live wires in the area, receiving a strong electric shock. She immediately collapsed and lost consciousness.

Her family rushed her to Hingna Rural Hospital. Given the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital in Wanadongri. Despite efforts, she was declared dead during treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire family, and the village mourns the unfortunate loss. Hingna Police conducted a spot inspection and have recorded an accidental death case. Further investigation is underway.

