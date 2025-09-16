Tragic Accident in Nagpur: Young Man Dies After Drowning in Water-Filled Pit

Nagpur, the state’s sub-capital, experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, causing widespread waterlogging across the city. The downpour, which began in the afternoon, continued intermittently until night, leaving several areas submerged and disrupting normal life.

Amid the flooding, a tragic incident occurred in the Deputy Signal area. 19-year-old Mahendra Fating lost his life after falling into a pit that had been dug for construction while returning home from work. Mahendra, riding his motorcycle, accidentally fell into the water-filled pit and drowned.

Mahendra was reportedly the nephew of former city councilor Sarita Kawre, which has intensified the shock and grief in the local community.

According to initial reports, Mahendra was heading home on his two-wheeler when he reached the area beneath the Deputy Signal flyover. His motorcycle lost balance and plunged into the uncovered pit, leading to the fatal accident.

Following the incident, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the disaster management team rushed to the site and began the search for the body. The news of the accident caused panic in the area, and a large crowd gathered at the scene, expressing anger over the lack of safety measures around the construction site.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and are reviewing whether proper precautions were in place to prevent such tragedies.