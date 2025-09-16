Nagpur Rains: City Flooded After Heavy Downpour, Traffic Comes to a Standstill

Nagpur: A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday evening left Nagpur waterlogged, disrupting traffic and creating flood-like conditions in several areas. With inadequate drainage systems, many major squares turned into ponds, and vehicular movement slowed to a crawl.

Long queues of vehicles were seen across the city as water-filled roads forced many motorists to push their two-wheelers and cars by hand. Several underpasses were submerged, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Among the worst-affected areas were Ashok Chowk, Baidyanath Chowk, Geetanjali Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Lal Imli Chowk, Kingsway, Railway Station, Bus Stand, Jadhav Chowk, Sitabuldi, Zero Mile Square, Medical Chowk, Azamshah Chowk, Panchpaoli Road, Wanjari Nagar near GRP headquarters, Ajni, Babulkheda, Vijay Talkies underpass, Loha Pul, Dhantoli bridge, Gopal Nagar bus stop, and Dhantoli Garden. In many residential colonies, ground floors and basements were inundated, forcing residents to deploy motor pumps for water removal.

At Azamshah Chowk, the road resembled a lake, while stretches from Ashok Chowk to Baidyanath Chowk and from Baidyanath Chowk to the Bus Stand were completely submerged. Similarly, the road from Sikka Chowk to Azamshah Chowk was fully waterlogged.

In addition to waterlogging, heavy rainfall led to several trees collapsing across areas like Itwari, Panchpaoli, Civil Lines, Trimurti Nagar, and Dharampeth. Fire brigade teams worked late into the night to clear the roads and restore normalcy. At least half a dozen trees came down between Gaway T-Point and Alankar Chowk.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings, urging citizens not to stand under trees or near electric poles during storms, and to keep electrical appliances switched off while it rains.