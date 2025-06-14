Tragedy strikes: Teenage Nagpur girl Trisha Bijwe dies in Zipline mishap at Manali Water Park

Trisha was participating in a zipline adventure when the harness wire snapped mid-ride, causing her to fall from a height of nearly 30 feet onto a stone-covered patch of ground below. The impact proved fatal

Nagpur/Manali: A vacation turned into a nightmare for a Nagpur-based family after their 12-year-old daughter tragically lost her life during a ziplining activity at a popular water park in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Trisha Prafull Bijwe, a resident of Nagpur.

According to preliminary information, Trisha was participating in a zipline adventure when the harness wire reportedly snapped mid-ride, causing her to fall from a height of nearly 30 feet onto a stone-covered patch of ground below. The impact proved fatal.

While local police have registered a case of accidental death, the incident has sparked widespread concerns about safety standards and equipment maintenance at the privately operated amusement facility. Eyewitnesses and early media reports suggest that negligence by the park’s management may have played a key role in the fatal mishap.

Sources said there was no trained emergency response team at the spot, and the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The condition of the zipline cable, safety harness, and supervision protocols are all under scrutiny,” said a senior police official from Manali. “We will take appropriate action once the technical and forensic assessments are complete,” he added.

Locals claim this is not the first time safety issues have been raised at the park, which offers a range of adventure sports. Trisha’s tragic death has now prompted calls for regulatory checks on such recreational setups that attract large numbers of tourists, especially children.

Trisha’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and the Nagpur Police have been informed to assist the family with necessary procedures.

As the investigation continues, grieving relatives and outraged citizens are demanding accountability and justice for the young girl whose life was cut short during what was meant to be a fun-filled family outing.

