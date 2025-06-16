Nagpur Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Rain Likely Between June 17-21, IMD Predicts Relief from Heat

Advertisement



Nagpur, June 16 – Residents of Nagpur reeling under intense heat and humidity may finally get some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and rainfall over the next two days, bringing down temperatures temporarily.

According to the IMD, Nagpur is likely to experience strong winds, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall from June 17 to 21. However, the relief may be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise again post-rain, potentially crossing 40°C.

A trough extending from East Madhya Pradesh to West Bengal, passing through Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, along with an upper air cyclonic circulation over South Central Maharashtra, is contributing to current rain activity in parts of Maharashtra. Another cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is also likely to influence weather patterns across Central India.

Despite the early arrival of monsoon clouds in Gadchiroli on May 28, their progress stalled significantly. The monsoon was expected to activate again around June 14–15, but forecasts fell short. Weather experts now expect the monsoon to move forward across Vidarbha around June 16 or 17.

Earlier in June, Nagpur saw scorching temperatures touching 44.2°C, though surprisingly, it remained below 40°C during the Nawatapa period. The recent heatwave has left citizens exhausted and hoping for consistent monsoon showers.

Key Weather Takeaways:

Rain & Thunderstorm Likely : June 17–21

: June 17–21 Temporary Relief : Followed by return of high temperatures

: Followed by return of high temperatures Monsoon Delay : Stagnant for over 18 days in the region

: Stagnant for over 18 days in the region Cyclonic Systems Active: Over Maharashtra and Bay of Bengal

