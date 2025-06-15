Correction: Trisha Bijwe Receiving Treatment in Nagpur — Initial Death Report Was Incorrect

Advertisement



Nagpur/Manali:

In a major update to an earlier report, we have now confirmed that 12-year-old Trisha Prafull Bijwe from Nagpur, who fell during a ziplining activity in Manali, is alive and currently undergoing medical treatment in Nagpur.

The earlier report, which claimed that Trisha had died in the accident, was based on local eyewitness accounts. We sincerely apologize to her family and our viewers for the distress caused.

The Bijwe family has claimed that the zipline facility lacked adequate safety precautions and that no prompt assistance was provided after the accident. To underscore seriousness of the incident and expose the absence of proper supervision and emergency support, the family has also released video.

According to family members, Trisha was seriously injured when the zipline harness failed, causing her to fall from a height of nearly 30 feet. After receiving initial care in Manali, she was transported to Nagpur, where she is now being treated. Her condition is reported to be critical but stable.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, focusing on the safety measures and equipment maintenance at the privately run water park.

We reiterate our commitment to responsible journalism and deeply regret the earlier error in reporting.

