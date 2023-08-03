Tragedy Strikes at Nagpur Hospital: Patient’s Life Lost Amidst Medical Treatment

In a distressing incident on Monday morning, a patient lost their life while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the third floor. The individual's condition suddenly worsened during the treatment.

Nagpur: Sometimes accidents occur without warning, and the circumstances, causes, and individuals involved are beyond anyone’s prediction. The person who engages in cheerful conversations might disappear in the next moment. Amidst several unfortunate incidents, there emerges yet another disheartening event, one that has resulted in a loss of life due to a sudden deterioration in health.

A family from Buldhana had brought a patient to a super-specialty hospital in Nagpur for treatment. They arrived at the facility on Sunday. However, on Monday morning, the patient’s health took a sudden turn for the worse. The Department of Cardiology had begun its OPD services on Monday. Consequently, the family appealed to the security personnel to admit the patient immediately, requesting, “Please admit us tonight.” Responding to their plea, the security personnel guided them to the third floor where treatment was provided.

The patient, unfortunately, faced a tragic outcome. As per the details, the patient, on the third floor, collapsed and lost their life. The 52-year-old wife of the deceased informed the police that her husband had gone to the hospital on Monday morning for a cardiac procedure. During the treatment, he suddenly collapsed and fell.

She further revealed that the incident had taken place in an unexpected manner. Security personnel were immediately informed and they promptly attended to the situation. Despite their efforts to provide timely medical care, the patient’s condition deteriorated significantly, leading to his untimely demise.

Interestingly, an official from the hospital has presented a different account of the incident. According to the hospital authority, a glass door in the area of the third floor had shattered spontaneously. There were no windows in this section, so it is not clear how the glass door broke. As a result, there is currently no indication that someone fell from above. The hospital official has suggested that the argument over the night caused tension within the family. Amidst this argument, the 52-year-old individual is said to have broken the glass and committed suicide by jumping from the height. The police are currently investigating the matter.

