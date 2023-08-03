Nagpur: Nagpur is gearing up for an extensive bout of rainfall as meteorological projections from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) foresee rain showers across nearly all districts of Vidarbha for the next two days. The Nagpur Weather Report forecast indicates a likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy downpours sweeping through the region on Thursday and Friday.

In recent observations, Wednesday saw Nagpur’s airport station register a rainfall of 4.6 millimeters between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, with the maximum temperature reaching 27.9 degrees Celsius.

With thunderstorms on the horizon, the meteorological department urges citizens to remain vigilant about changing weather conditions and be prepared to seek refuge in safer surroundings. The department’s advisory recommends taking shelter in sturdy structures while discouraging seeking cover under trees. Additionally, farming activities are suggested to be temporarily halted during the event, and individuals are advised to steer clear of electric poles and wires.

As previously reported, the average rainfall expected in certain areas of West Vidarbha for August is predicted to range from ‘normal’ to ‘below normal.’ Conversely, parts of East Vidarbha are anticipated to experience normal to above-normal levels of rainfall, while some regions may encounter below-normal levels.

In recent statistics, Vidarbha has already recorded a total rainfall of 441.9 millimeters, surpassing the normal average by a significant 43%. As the region prepares for the forecasted rains in the coming days, residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

