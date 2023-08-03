Nagpur Alert: Threat of Blast Shakes City! Authorities and Officials on High Alert as Police Investigate the Call

Nagpur: Nagpur City witnessed a shocking development as a bomb threat call to Sitabuldi Police Station in Nagpur has sparked chaos. The call warning of an impending bomb explosion at the police station has left the authorities and officers in a state of high alert. In the wake of this incident, the police have intensified their efforts.

According to sources, the alarming call to Sitabuldi Police Station about the potential bomb blast triggered a flurry of activities. In the aftermath of the threat, police officials and personnel swiftly mobilized. The threat call induced a sudden rush, leading to a thorough search of the entire police station premises.

Advertisement

However, while this threat caused considerable disruption, it ultimately turned out to be a hoax. Currently, investigations are underway to trace the origin of this call and identify the caller’s motives.

Meanwhile, the relentless series of threat calls, including the recent call to Sitabuldi Police Station, has put the police force on high alert. The constant barrage of threats has led to growing concerns among law enforcement officials and political leaders. In recent days, prominent political figures, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sharad Pawar, and Sanjay Raut, have also received threatening calls, escalating the seriousness of the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement