Tragedy in Nagpur garden: Woman, pet dog electrocuted during evening walk

Advertisement



Nagpur: An evening stroll turned tragic for a 45-year-old woman and her pet dog, who were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electric pole inside a public garden in Old Subhedar Layout in Nagpur. The shocking incident occurred between 8:15 and 8:30 pm near the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir on a rainy evening the other day.

The victim, Sheetal Shyam Kale, a resident of Sharda Chowk, Old Subhedar Layout, had stepped out for her regular walk with her dog in the NIT Garden. According to police and eyewitnesses, Sheetal was found lying unconscious near an electricity pole, while her pet was seen stuck to it, apparently due to a powerful electric current.

Residents rushed to help, but it was too late. Her husband, who was alerted and arrived quickly at the spot, used a wooden bat to detach the iron chain connecting the dog to the pole. Tragically, both Sheetal and the dog had already succumbed to electrocution. She was taken to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared her brought dead. The dog had died on the spot.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Hudkeshwar Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to ascertain how the electric pole became live in a public area. Locals have voiced outrage over the incident, calling for accountability from the civic authorities.

The tragedy has raised alarming concerns about public safety, particularly in green spaces used daily by families and pet owners. The ongoing monsoon season, with frequent rain and thunderstorms, further intensifies the risk of exposed or faulty wiring in open areas.

Citizens are now demanding urgent action and a thorough inspection of all electrical installations in public parks to prevent another such avoidable loss of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement