Tiger kills 9th human in 13 days in Chandrapur district

Nagpur: A tiger mauled a 55-year-old man to death and severely injured his nephew on Thursday morning in Kosambi Chak area of Mul tehsil marking the ninth fatal attack in 13 days highlighting the intensifying man-animal conflict in Chandrapur district.

Of these, four deaths were reported from Mul tehsil alone. The total number of tiger-related deaths in the district this year has risen to 22. Sources said Bandu Parshuram Urade and his nephew Kishor Madhukar Urade (35), both herders from Karwan village, had taken cattle to a nearby forest for grazing around 7 am when the incident happened.

According to forest officials, the tiger pounced on Bandu, killing him on the spot. Kishor, who tried to save his uncle, suffered serious injuries while attempting to fight off the tiger, which then retreated into the forest as other cattle grazers rushed to the spot. Authorities were alerted, and forest personnel from Chichpalli range reached the spot. Kishor, who was injured in the tiger attack, was taken to a hospital in Mul.

An ex gratia of Rs 50,000 was provided to the family of Urade. The latest incident has sparked fear and anger among residents who have demanded immediate action by the forest department. Foresters have assured to intensify patrolling and measures to capture the problem animal.

Talodhi’s killer tiger caged, shifted to Nagpur

The Forest Department has successfully tranquilised the tiger of Talodhi Bain Brahmapuri Division that had killed two persons. The well-coordinated operation was carried out at Gangasagar Heti under Talodhi Forest area on Friday. The tiger was under surveillance for many days due to public outrage after the death of two persons. Tiger will be shifted to Gorewada, Nagpur.

According to the senior officer of Forest Department, Talodhi in Bramhapuri Division, the tiger had migrated from Tadoba and killed two persons in the Talodhi (Ba) Forest area – Kundlik Maruti Borkar (45)of Gangasagar Heti and Maruti Nakatu Shende (64) of Wadhona on April 15 and May 18, respectively.

Following this attack, the forest officials swung into action to capture the tiger after obtaining authorisation from the senior officer Bramhapuri Forest Division. The operation was carried out with complete caution and strategy under the orders and guidance of senior officers.

