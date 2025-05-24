Butibori flyover finally reopened for traffic as Amit Shah visits Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Butibori flyover finally reopened for vehicular traffic from Saturday, five months after it was closed in the aftermath of damage to the bridge’s piers. As per information, the police officials ensured that the flyover is reopened soon so as to avoid traffic-jam during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nagpur on Saturday.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials have gone through the load testing report submitted by the contractor and gave its nod for reopening the flyover. The reopening of the Butibori flyover would put to end the traffic snarls that had become a big problem for locals and more particularly provide relief to the traders whose businesses suffered since the closure.

Since Butibori square sees massive movement of heavy vehicles, the flyover was a boon for the surface traffic. Long distance travellers especially used to stop by at the square shops for snacks and tea. But ever since the damage to piers, the traffic below was thrown out of gear. Traffic jams became a daily feature till Nagpur Rural Police devised a way, diverting the traffic to avoid criss-cross movement at the square. This move on part of the Police Department brought a sense of discipline to the traffic movement. But still the bigde tour during peak times was frustrating for the big vehicles, as it increased consumption of fuel, which in turn meant increased spending on cargo movement.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Post detection of cracks on December 24, 2024, the Butibori flyover was closed for traffic. Though the piers on only one end, on the deck slab of Butibori-Chandrapur side, were damaged, still as a precaution, the entire flyover was out of bounds for traffic. Since the bridge became structurally weak, the authorities put up barricades on either end to ensure no vehicle passes through the fly-over.

Meanwhile, NHAI roped in VNIT experts and the team from Civil Engineering Department to study reasons that led to cracking of piers and recommend measures to rehabilitate the fly-over. The VNIT team visited the spot and took samples and studied the same and submitted its findings to NHAI. Since the flyover was covered under defect liability, the contractor was asked to carry out repair works. Till then, scaffolding was put up to hold the viaduct at Butibori to support the flyover.

As reported earlier, special repairs were carried out wherein focus was on adding additional reinforced bars to strengthen the piers. This also ensured that weight bearing capacity of the flyover is now increased so in future there would be no repeat of past incident like cracking of piers.

Advertisement

Advertisement