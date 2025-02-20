Tragedy at Lupin Pharma Company in MIHAN, worker crushed by automatic door

Nagpur: A horrific accident at a pharmaceutical company in MIHAN, Nagpur, early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 26-year-old worker, leaving eyewitnesses in shock. The young worker was fatally trapped in an automatic storage rack door, leading to a gruesome death. Family members staged a protest with the body, demanding justice and compensation, briefly creating a tense atmosphere. Soneon police have registered a case of accidental death.

Crushed by an automatic door while cleaning

The incident took place at Lupin Pharma Limited, located on Wardha Road, MIHAN. The company uses large storage racks with automated doors that open and close from both sides. Around 4 am, worker Krishna Abhiman Bedre (26), a native of Sarandi village in Lakhandur Tehsil, Bhandara district, who was currently residing in Punarvasan Khapri, was cleaning a rack.

While operating the automated system, the door suddenly shut, trapping Krishna’s neck between the panels. His head remained outside while his body was inside, causing severe trauma and crushing his skull.

Upon discovering the accident, company officials and staff rushed to the scene and struggled to unlock the door. Krishna was immediately taken to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Reports indicate that he had been working at the company for two years, employed through a private manpower supply agency.

Family stages protest, demands action & compensation

As news of the tragedy spread, Krishna’s family members rushed to the company and hospital. Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives. However, his grieving family refused to perform the last rites, demanding strict action against those responsible and financial compensation. The protest outside the company premises led to heightened tensions in the area.

Krishna is survived by his parents and a younger brother, who live in their native village. Upon being informed, Sonegaon Police Station Senior Inspector Nitin Magar and his team arrived at the scene. The family has submitted a written complaint, and while the case is currently registered as an accidental death, further investigation is ongoing.