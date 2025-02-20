Nagpur drowns in noise! Alarming pollution wreaks havoc on health as babus turn deaf!!

After hearing on a PIL, the High Court issued notices to State Government, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the NMC, the Commissioner of Police, the MPCB, and the CPCB, directing them to submit their responses

Nagpur: Despite multiple laws and government notifications aimed at curbing noise pollution, authorities have failed to enforce regulations effectively. Various factors, including construction activities, entertainment events, vehicle horns, and festival celebrations, contribute to rising noise levels across the city.

In response to this growing concern, Avantika Chitnavis of the Vidarbha Heritage Society has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, demanding stringent measures to control noise pollution. Following the hearing, the court has issued notices to the State Government, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Commissioner of Police, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), directing them to submit their responses.

Senior citizens and patients affected

The petition highlights that senior citizens suffer from mental distress due to excessive noise pollution. The administration’s failure to control the situation is not only disrupting public peace but also affecting the health of residents, hospital patients, and those recovering at home.

A significant rise in construction activities has aggravated the problem, especially after the State Government increased the Floor Space Index (FSI) from 1 to 3, leading to widespread demolitions and large-scale rebuilding projects. Heavy machinery such as bulldozers, concrete mixers, and drilling equipment is now being used more frequently, generating high-decibel noise levels that were previously uncommon in construction work.

Repeated complaints, no action taken

The petitioner cited multiple attempts to bring the issue to the authorities’ attention:

• June 28, 2024 – A formal request was submitted to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to regulate noise levels at construction sites and monitor sound emissions from heavy machinery.

• July 5, 2024 – A similar request was filed with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) under RTI, prompting a response on July 29.

• July 20, 2024 – A formal complaint was submitted to the Commissioner of Police regarding noise violations.

• August 16, 2024 – A joint memorandum was presented to the Commissioner of Police, urging immediate action.

• August 26, 2024 – A delegation of Civil Lines residents met with the NMC Commissioner and representatives of MPCB, highlighting the severity of the problem.

Despite these efforts, the authorities have failed to take concrete action, leaving citizens struggling with unchecked noise pollution. The High Court’s intervention is now seen as a crucial step toward addressing the crisis.