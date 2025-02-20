Maha Dy CM Shinde gets death threat, email threatens to blow up his car

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received a death threat, police said on Thursday. According to police, the threat was sent via email from an unknown account.

According to a media report, the sender has threatened to blow up Eknath Shinde’s car with a bomb. The report mentioned that emails were sent to the Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations, as well as the Mantralaya (State Secretariat).

Meanwhile, security around the deputy CM has been heightened.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

This is not the first time that Shinde has received a death threat. Earlier in February 2024, a college student had also issued death threats to Eknath Shinde and his MP son Shrikant Shinde. The threat was issued via social media, prompting police intervention.

Later, the 19-year-old student was arrested from Pune. The accused was identified as Shubham Warkad, a native of Nanded district.