Traffic restricted from Mehta Kata Chowk to Jalram Nagar for cement road construction

One-way traffic closed till January 15, 2023

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has ordered to restrict traffic from Mehta Kata Chowk to Jalram Nagar road stretch under Lakadganj zone’s jurisdiction for the construction of a cement road. Subsequently, one-way traffic will be closed till January 15, 2023.

The construction of a cement concrete road from Mehta Kata Chowk to Jalram Nagar is proposed under Cement Concrete Road Project by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, during the period from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023, the right side lane will be closed for any traffic on the above route. The Municipal Commissioner issued an order in this regard concerning diversion of traffic from the said road.

Apart from this, the Municipal Commissioner has also ordered important measures to be taken at the work site. Accordingly, notice boards should be put up at the place where the work is going on, mentioning the date of commencement and completion of the work clearly. The contractor shall put up his name and contact number boards, appoint security guards or volunteers at the start and end points of alternative routes and near barricades. Traffic security guards, traffic sign boards, cones, barricades, reflective jackets, batons, blinkers and other necessary things should be provided.

After the work has started, the soil, ballast, debris etc coming out of the ground should not be thrown on the road. Potholes which develop on the road should be filled up immediately. The order has also mentioned that strict care should be taken regarding installation of detailed information boards of detour routes at alternate routes, installation of LED diversion boards at night, installation of LED arrays on barricades etc.

