8-month old boy kidnapped in Kalamna, cops trace and rescue him within 5 hours

Nagpur: Acting swiftly, a squad of Nagpur police traced and rescued an 8-month old boy who was kidnapped by his neighbour. The boy has been reunited with his mother within five hours of kidnapping.

The eight-month-old boy Jitendra Nishad was abducted by his neighbour in Kalamna area on Thursday. According to reports, though the toddler was missing since afternoon, his parents approached the police in the late evening alleging that a man residing in front of their house kidnapped their son.

Senior police officers also visited the area to trace the alleged kidnapper and rescue the toddler. In the end, cops succeeded in tracing the boy and uniting him with his elated mother. It could not be confirmed whether the kidnapper has been arrested or not.

