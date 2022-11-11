Modi pays tributes to Kanaka Dasa, Valmiki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the statue of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Modi, on his arrival in Bengaluru to take part in various events, visited Legislators Home premises, near the Vidhana Soudha, to pay tributes to Kanaka Dasa. He also paid his respects to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, in the vicinity.

Kanaka Dasa, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today, is a renowned name in the field of ‘Kirtanas’ and ‘Ugabhoga’ (Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language).

