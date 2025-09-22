Traffic regulations in place at Koradi for Navratri

Nagpur: With Navratri starting from September 22, Traffic Branch of Nagpur Police has banned movement of all vehicles, except two-wheelers, on roads leading to Koradi temple from Chhindwara side, on the service road besides the flyover. Heavy vehicles including four-wheeler, buses should take the right turn on Chhindwara Road toward proceeding on Khaparkheda to the temporary bus stand in Koradi Temple campus.

For the auto-rickshaws, a temporary stand is created ahead of the flyover and their entry on the bridge is prohibited. Similarly, two wheelers proceeding towards Khaparkheda from Nanda by-pass can move on this road stretch. Their movement towards the temple at Koradi is however banned. For the two-wheelers, entry is provided form the main entrance gate.

Also bicycles and two-wheelers can move to open space near Mouza Mahadula. The arrangements are put in place to avoid crowding and ensure smooth passage of vehicles. Devotees throng Jagdamba Temple at Koradi during nine days on Navratri. There is a huge rush of devotees during day time and also at night. Elaborate measures are put in place by the district administration along with city police to ensure hassle free entry and exit to the temple complex.

Vehicles banned from Jadhav Square to Agyaram Devi Square

Besides Koradi, the other area where traffic regulations are imposed is in mid-city area, near Agyaram Devi temple for the Navratri period. The road stretch from Jadhav Square to Agyaram Devi Square is closed for movement of all types of traffic from September 22 till October 2.

The traffic coming from Cotton Market Square can move ahead to Gandhisagar or take left turn towards Raman Science Centre. The vehicle moving from Baidyanath Square should take a left turn at Jadhav Square and move towards Mokshadham and then to Model Mill Square and ahead.