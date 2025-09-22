Nagpur welcomes Navratri with faith, festivity and festive shopping

Nagpur: With the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, the city of Nagpur has stepped into nine nights of devotion, joy and celebration as the auspicious festival of Navratri began on Monday, September 22. The air is charged with enthusiasm, not only in temples and pandals but also across bustling markets that are set to witness a revival of activity after a fortnight-long lull.

This year, the historic Shri Mahalakshmi Jagadamba Temple at Koradi is scripting history by installing a record 5,551 kalash, alongside arrangements for an unbroken sacred jyot. Devotees visiting the shrine will find extensive facilities, including 250 CCTV cameras, a public announcement system, and dedicated spaces for senior citizens, pregnant women, and the differently-abled, ensuring smooth darshan during the heavy rush.

At Agyaram Devi temple near Subhash Road, the jyot has taken a unique form with 3,000 copper kalash replacing the traditional clay ones, offering a rare spiritual spectacle. Similarly, Bhavani Temple in Pardi and Durga Temple in Pratap Nagar have rolled out special measures to handle the expected flood of devotees.

Navratri also marks the unofficial kickoff of the shopping season. Traders in Nagpur, who saw muted sales during Pitru Paksha, are now banking on a surge in demand. From discounts on clothes, electronics, two-wheelers and four-wheelers to gold and silver purchases ahead of Diwali and the wedding season, both offline retailers and online platforms are rolling out attractive offers. The result: the city’s markets are buzzing with anticipation of brisk business.

Mandals showcase themes of faith and creativity

Durga Utsav Mandals, the cultural heartbeat of Navratri, are preparing to mesmerize Nagpurians with dazzling decorations, elaborate lighting, devotional programmes and cultural shows. Each pandal is set to narrate a unique story, some rooted in mythology, others tied to contemporary themes.

• Rani Laxmibai Durga Utsav Mandal, Laxmi Nagar (19th year): Adopting the theme “Wheels of Divine Light”, the mandal is presenting circles of illumination symbolizing hope, positivity and knowledge. Designed by artist Debnath from Kaliaganj, West Bengal, the pandal promises a radiant spectacle. A stellar line-up of performances awaits, featuring classical maestro Rahul Deshpande, playback sensation Maithili Thakur, Indian Idol fame Prajakta Shukre, singer Hemani Kapoor, and Kathak exponent Sonia Parchure.

• Nehru Putla Park (Itwari’s Mauli): Inspired by Bengal traditions, the pandal is portraying Renuka Devi of Mahur alongside Mother Earth, sending a powerful message on environmental conservation. Handcrafted by local artisans, the décor blends devotion with contemporary awareness.

• Shiv Nagar Durga Mata Mandal, Khamla: Bringing a novel twist, this pandal merges mythology with Jurassic Park-themed dinosaurs, enthralling children and adults alike.

• Sakkardara Pandal: This year’s backdrop depicts the mythological Narak Lok (underworld), a chilling yet symbolic reminder of the triumph of good over evil.

• Ravi Nagar’s Chardham Mandal: Devotees can embark on a symbolic pilgrimage with a recreation of India’s four revered dhams, blending architecture, spirituality, and artistry.

Evenings across Nagpur will now resonate with devotional songs, garba beats, and cultural programmes. The celebrations will culminate on October 3 with the Navchandi Yagna, Mahaprasad, and the grand visarjan, marking the victory of good over evil.

With temples brimming with faith, markets buzzing with offers, and pandals dazzling with creativity, Nagpur is all set to celebrate Navratri with a rare mix of devotion, artistry, and community spirit.