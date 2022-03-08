Video: Traffic mess becomes a ‘new normal’ at Ajni Bridge

Nagpur: Irritating traffic jams at Ajni Bridge has become a ‘new normal’ as the authorities concerned are turning a blind eye towards the mess.

The traffic mess at the Ajni Bridge is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day. Commuters are facing problems after getting stuck up near Ajni Bridge Chowk where the other side of the Jail Road meets the road near Ajni Railway Station. Traffic from all directions — Chuna Bhatti, Jail Road, Ajni Railway Station, other side of the Bridge — meet at this junction as six roads meet here in a haphazard manner. But authorities concerned continue to ignore the commuters’ sufferings. Now, traffic-jams are a routine near Ajni Bridge.

The situation becomes more serious during office hours. Still no step has been taken by the authorities. On rare occasions, traffic cops are seen at the junction but they too face horrid time.

The reason:

Traffic Congestion continues to take an ugly turn as the roads over the Railway Over Bridge at the Ajni Railway station remain stranded. The main reason for the traffic mess is erection of iron poles at both the sides of the bridge aimed at curbing the plying of heavy vehicles in view of the over 100-year old bridge. Despite the assurance from the NMC, the fixed iron poles on both the ends of the Railway Bride remain the same. The bridge is becoming older with time and has now turned weak to sustain the heavy traffic.

These very poles have now become the cause of concern for the slow or heavy traffic over the bridge. During peak hours, the route is now witnessing a very slow movement of traffic as the signal seen going towards the Medical Square blocking the constant movement of the vehicles.

The bridge is no longer safe for moving heavy vehicles particularly during peak hours. It can collapse the bridge leading to some major accidents as it is too weak to be broken at any moment. As per reports, the bridge has been there for more than 100 years and needs immediate attention. The poles installed for its sustenance can be easily passed by the four-wheelers including the trucks that further cause the traffic jam.