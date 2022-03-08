Textile Committee’s Cluster Level Awareness Program in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Textiles Committee is a statutory body functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles has sanctioned the Annual Action Plan for implementation of Handloom Mark Scheme during the Financial Year 2021-22.

Among other things in the action plan, it is approved to conduct 40 Cluster Level Awareness Program (CLAP) in 450 Handloom clusters spread across 25 States to sensitise stakeholders of Handloom Industry about Handloom Mark Scheme with a special focus on newly launched Mobile Apps for registration, verification, tracing of labels, features of QR Coded HLM labels and penal provisions for misuse mentioned therein.

The Regional Office of the Textiles Committee, Nagpur has organised the ½ day (10.30 Hrs. to 14.00 Hrs.) Cluster Level Awareness Program (CLAP) on Tuesday, March 8 at Eknath Handloom Vinkar Sahakari Sanstha Ltd. Sansad Adarsh Gram Panchgaon, Umrer, District Nagpur with the help of Weavers Service Centre, Nagpur & local Handloom Weavers. Around 125 local handloom Weavers participated in the programme. Raghvendra Mahindrakar, Director (Khadi), Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Nagpur, Deep Varma, Director (Khadi), Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Nagpur, Mahadeo Paunikar, Assistant Director, Weavers Service Centre, Nagpur, Ushatai G. Thakare, Sarpanch (Panchgaon) & other dignitaries graced the occasion as chief guest & special guests respectively.

The resource person A. R. Dhongadi of Textiles Committee presented the Handloom Mark Scheme with a special focus on newly launched Mobile Apps for registration, verification, tracing of labels, features of QR Coded HLM labels and penal provisions for misuse mentioned therein in a very effective manner.

M.D Khapekar, Assistant Director, Textiles Committee, Nagpur welcomed all the guests and V. V. Ghodpage, Textiles Committee, Nagpur proposed the vote of thanks.