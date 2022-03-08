BIS raids 3 industrial units in Nagpur for violation of trademark

Nagpur: Teams of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided three industrial units in Nagpur and initiated action for trademark violation. The BIS seized material worth lakhs of rupees. All the raids were conducted on March 4 and of the three units two were located at Maa Umiya Industrial Area, Kapsi, Bhandara Road, while the third one is in Waddhamna area, Amravati Road.

First the BIS team raided the premises of M/s Shri Jalaram Industries, Plot No 64, Maa Umiya Industrial Area, Kapsi, Bhandara Road. During the raid, the firm was found engaged in misuse of BIS Certification mark without having valid BIS Certification Mark License popularly known as ISI Mark on Plywood without indication of any License Number. Over 24 plywood sheets of sizes 7x3x18mm packed of brand Full Care, 100 Plywood of sizes 6x3x18mm & over 14 Plywood of sizes 6x3x12mm of brand ALTERNATE, over 79 Plywood of sizes 8X4x6mm, over 20 plywood of sizes 6x4x6mm, over 60 Plywood size 6x4x12mm packed and branded as SOSWAL, 2 Plywood of sizes 8X4x6mm, brand MARINE Plywood, 34 Plywood of sizes 6X4x12mm & Over 10 plywood of sizes 6X4x18mm, of brand AVENGER were seized.

Similarly, the BIS team took action against the manufacturer of Copper winding wires by M/s Shreyans Wires Limited, Plot No 83 Maa Umiya Audhyogik Vasahat, Kapsi, Bhandara Road. The BIS team seized copper winding wires indicating conforming to IS 13730 part III and 21.5 SWG, 18.5SWG weighing 76 Kg. Further, 6 wooden reels of brand SHREYANS were also confiscated.

The third raid was on a spurious manufacturer of Packaged Drinking Water, M/s Jatin Associates, behind Volvo unit, Waddhamana village Amravati Road. The unit was engaged in manufacturing 1 Litre and 500 ml PET bottles of Packaged Drinking Water (PDW ) with BIS Certification mark popularly known as ISI Mark and without having valid license from BIS. Over 351 boxes of 500 ml PET bottles of PDW and over 12 boxes of 1 litre PET bottles of PDW of brand HAVIT were seized.