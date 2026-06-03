Traffic diversions on Freedom Park-Institute of Science route for Metro tunnel work

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Traffic Police have announced major traffic diversions in the Sitabuldi Traffic Division area to facilitate the construction of an underground Metro tunnel between Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square) and the Institute of Science College on D.P. Road.

The tunnel work, being undertaken by Maha Metro through contractor YFC & BBG Projects, is expected to continue for the next one year. Considering the heavy vehicular movement on this important stretch, authorities have decided to implement temporary traffic regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow, prevent congestion and minimize the risk of serious road accidents during the construction period.

Gold Rate June 03- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 155,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the notification issued by the Traffic Police, vehicular movement on the affected route will be diverted from June 4, 2026, to July 3, 2026, as part of the first phase of traffic management arrangements.

Diversion for traffic moving towards Institute of Science College

Vehicles travelling from Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square) towards Institute of Science College (D.P. Road) will not be allowed to use the direct route. Instead, motorists will be required to take a left turn towards Variety Square and then proceed via a right turn towards Maharajbagh Square before reaching their destinations through the available connecting roads.

Alternatively, commuters may travel via Zero Mile, take a left turn towards Forest Office Road and proceed towards Institute of Science Square.

Diversion for traffic moving towards Freedom Park Metro Station

Vehicles travelling from Institute of Science College (D.P. Road) towards Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square) will be diverted through Maharajbagh Square. Motorists will have to take a left turn at Maharajbagh Square and continue via Variety Square before reaching Morris College Square.

As an alternative route, commuters can travel through Board Office Square, take a right turn towards Forest Office Road, proceed to Zero Mile and then take a right turn to reach Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square).

Traffic officials stated that the diversions have been introduced to ensure the safe execution of the Metro project while minimizing inconvenience to commuters. The measures are also aimed at preventing traffic bottlenecks and reducing the possibility of accidents in the busy central business district.

The Traffic Police have appealed to all motorists and commuters to strictly follow the revised traffic arrangements, plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed along the diversion routes.

The notification will remain in force from June 4, 2026, to July 3, 2026. Authorities have advised citizens to use alternate routes wherever possible and expect delays during peak hours as construction activities continue on the crucial Metro corridor.

Advertisement