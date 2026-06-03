Nagpur couple among 7 killed in series of mishaps during Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand

Chamoli/Uttarkashi: A pilgrimage to the revered Char Dham shrines turned tragic for several families as a series of road accidents and health-related incidents claimed multiple lives across Uttarakhand. Among the victims was an elderly couple from Nagpur who died when their vehicle met with an accident in Uttarkashi district.

The deceased have been identified as Damodar Hariramji Ramtekkar (77) and his wife Laxmi Damodar Ramtekkar (67), residents of Nagpur, Maharashtra. The couple was undertaking a religious pilgrimage when the car in which they were travelling reportedly lost control near Ganganani in Uttarkashi late on Friday night.

Gold Rate June 03- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 155,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accident proved fatal for the Nagpur couple, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Vimal Kumar Pradhan (67) of Odisha, his wife Upasana Pradhan (54), and Yashveer from Punjab. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue operations under challenging night-time conditions and shifted the injured for medical treatment.

The tragedy involving the Nagpur couple comes amid growing concerns over safety during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra season, which has already witnessed several fatalities due to accidents and medical emergencies.

In a separate development, the death toll among pilgrims participating in this year’s Yamunotri Dham Yatra rose to 14 after another devotee died following a medical emergency. The deceased, identified as 61-year-old Harimohan from Madhya Pradesh, had arrived for the pilgrimage along with his family members.

According to officials, Harimohan suddenly fell unconscious in the Jankichatti area while proceeding towards the shrine. Family members and local residents immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Jankichatti. However, despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dr Akhil Rana, In-charge of the Jankichatti Health Centre, confirmed that the pilgrim was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition.

Health authorities have repeatedly advised pilgrims, particularly senior citizens and those with pre-existing health conditions, to undergo medical examinations before undertaking the arduous Himalayan pilgrimage. Officials have also urged devotees to take adequate rest, stay hydrated and strictly follow medical advice during the journey.

Meanwhile, road accidents across Uttarakhand claimed seven lives and left six others injured on Saturday alone.

In Chamoli district, three members of a family were killed and three others injured when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Lwani village on the Rupkund Road. The family was returning to Lohajung after collecting the body of a relative, Bhajan Singh, who had died during treatment in Dehradun.

Police said the deceased’s body was being transported in a private ambulance, while six family members were travelling in a separate vehicle that met with the accident. The vehicle reportedly fell into a deep gorge during the early hours of Saturday.

Tharali Station House Officer Vinod Chaurasia said the accident occurred while the family was travelling from Dehradun towards Lohajung. While three occupants died on the spot, two of the injured remain in critical condition.

Local MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta stated that efforts were underway to airlift the critically injured victims to a higher medical facility through an air ambulance to ensure advanced treatment.

In another tragic incident in Almora district, two persons lost their lives when a tractor-trolley met with an accident near Gadholi village on the Bageshwar Road.

The series of accidents and medical emergencies has cast a shadow over the ongoing pilgrimage season, prompting authorities to renew appeals for caution, vehicle safety checks and strict adherence to health advisories while travelling through the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand.

Advertisement