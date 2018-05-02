Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 12th, 2019

Traffic cops launch drive against school buses, vans, autos violating rules

Nagpur: As schools opened after summer vacations, the alert traffic cops launched action against the erring school buses, vans and autos violating norms while transporting students.

Teams of Traffic Control Branch were stationed at Tata Parsi School near Gandhisagar Lake, Prakash High School Gandhibagh and Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Bhavsar Square on Thursday. The cops booked drivers of school buses, vans and autos violating norms such as auto alterations for transporting students beyond capacity, no designated uniform, no licence, and other traffic rules.

The drive was launched under the directives of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay and DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit. The teams comprised PI Shailesh Sanke, API Ajay Lingnurkar, PSI Jitendra Thakur, ASIs Dharamsingh Masram, Rajendra Bhujade and other personnel.

Similarly, Traffic Control Branch on Wednesday undertook special drive to check violations of rules on part of teenagers. The Sitabuldi Traffic Division undertook the drive that found 261 under age riders. The move was taken so as to dissuade teenagers from violating the road rules. Also teenagers apart from driving geared vehicles, also tend to ride triple seat and break the rules with impunity.

Teams of traffic cops were posted outside Science College, Congress Nagar, Dhanwate National College, GS Commerce and Economics, Law College and the students coming out from respective institutes were stopped and checked. Most of the students were not having valid driving licences.

Also majority still did not possess documents of the vehicles and few were travelling triple seat. The parents of students were called and counselled not to provide geared vehicles to their wards and reminded about the rules. The traffic cops are also going to convene a meeting of college Principals and use their good office to impress upon students to obey the rules for their safety as those of other using the road. The drive was conducted by PI JayeshBhandarkar and his team.

