Published On : Fri, Jul 12th, 2019

Hubby, in-laws booked for torturing woman, abetting her suicide

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have booked husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for torturing a woman cruelly for not bringing money and gold as dowry and abetting her suicide.

According to police, the accused husband Nikhil Pawar (32), mother-in-law Alka Pawar (55) and sister-in-law Harsha Giramkar, all residents of Plot No. 62, Darshan Colony, in connivance with each other, started torturing Puja Nikhil Pawar (27) mentally and physically in brutal manner.

The accused tormented Puja since her marriage with Nikhil in February 2019 till July 9, 2019, for not bringing money and gold as dowry agreed during marriage. The accused also taunted Puja accusing her that she was pregnant with another man’s child and that DNA will have to perform. Fed up with the cruel manner of torture, Puja ended her life by hanging.

Nandanvan ASI Jayebhaye, based on a complaint lodged by Manikrao Vasantrao Jadhav (48), resident of 74A, near Hanuman Mandir, Sevadal Nagar, Besa Road, booked the accused trio Nikhil Pawar, Alka Pawar and Harsha Giramkar under Sections 498(A), 304(B), 306, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

