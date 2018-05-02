Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 12th, 2019

Family of four attacks man over domestic feud in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Four members of a family assaulted a man with wooden rod and injured him seriously over domestic feud in Nandanvan area here on Thursday. The four accused have been booked but no arrest has been made so far.

A resident of Plot No. 5, Vaishnodevi Nagar, Vathoda, Deepa Sagar Shendre (23), in her complaint to police said that her husband Sagar Shendre had an argument with his mother around 7.30 pm on Thursday. Sagar asked his mother as why hurled abuses on his wife.

As the wordy duel was on, the four accused namely Vinod Baliram Shendre (23), Baliram Shendre (50), Geeta Dange (35) and Roshan Dange (40) suddenly attacked Sagar with a wooden rod and inflicted serious injury on his head. The accused also thrashed him with fists and kicks.

Nandanvan API S S Shirke, based on Deepa Shendre’s complaint, booked the four accused under Sections 326, 506, 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

