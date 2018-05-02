Traffic cops crack whip on vehicles using fancy number plates

Nagpur: Taking a serious view of craze among vehicle owners using fancy number plates, Traffic Branch of Nagpur Police cracked down on the offenders in a special drive launched from Wednesday, October 7.

According to directives of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the drive has been launched across the city by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikram Sali. Traffic cops would initiate action against vehicle owners for using registration numbers of their vehicles in violation of the prescribed norms envisaged in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Use of fancy number plates or vehicles without number plates attract fine up to Rs 1,000 as per Section177 of Motor Vehicle Act.

Motorists with fancy number plates which included graffiti or drawing along with numbers written in letters or any other painting, emblem, symbol of any political party or group would face action.

A press release issued by Traffic Branch pointed out that the vehicles used in crime like kidnapping, murder or chain-snatching, mostly have a common factor that they are fitted with a fancy or improper number plate making it difficult to trace the offenders. Driving licences of the vehicle owners violating the traffic rules will be suspended. Moreover, legal action would be initiated even against shopkeepers or plate makers found selling improper number plates to motorists for violating the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the press release stated.





