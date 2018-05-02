Shocking: Married woman kidnapped, sold in Rajasthan for Rs 2.50 lakh

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a young married woman was abducted by two men and sold in Rajasthan for Rs 2.50 lakh. The helpless woman has appealed the cops and her mother to save her.

According to police sources, the complainant told Imamwada police that her 28-year old daughter is married but living separately.

Since August 13, 2020, the woman was staying with one of the accused named Rahul Meshram near Ashok Square, behind NIT Garden, as tenant. On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the woman phoned her mother that she is going for an outing with the accused Rahul Meshram and the second accused named Jamnalal.

With glib talk, both the accused took the woman to Rajasthan and sold her to a man for Rs 2.50 lakh. She was forced to marry with the man who ‘purchased’ her for Rs 2.50 lakh.

After some days, the helpless woman somehow managed to phone her mother and told her to rescue her from the clutches of the man.

Imamwada Woman PSI Bhoyar, based on the complaint of victim woman’s mother, has registered a case against the two accused Rahul Meshram and Jamnalal under Sections 366, 34 of the IPC and launched investigation.





