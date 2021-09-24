Traffic cop thrashed by unruly moped rider at Ashok Square

Nagpur: A traffic policeman was heckled and thrashed on duty by an unruly moped rider when the cop initiated action against the accused for rash driving at Ashok Square in Ganeshpeth police area here on Thursday evening. The accused also smashed an M Swipe electronic challan machine of the policeman and damaged it. The accused has been booked and reportedly been arrested.

The Traffic Police Constable Madhukar Narayanrao Shambharkar (54) was on duty at Ashok Square and was regulating traffic around 5.30 pm on Thursday. During the same time, the accused Vinod Ghate (30), resident of Kothi Road, Mahal, approached the Square riding his Activa moped (MH-49/AH 9559) recklessly from the wrong side. The traffic cop noticed the rash driving and stopped the accused Vinod Ghate and demanded papers. Enraged by the action, the accused picked up a quarrel with Shambharkar. He heckled and thrashed the traffic cop on duty. Moreover, the accused Ghate smashed M Swipe electronic challan machine of the policeman and damaged it.

Ganeshpeth Woman API Wadaskar, based on Shambharkar’s complaint, booked the accused Vinod Ghate under Sections 353, 294, 506, 323, 427 of the IPC read with Sections 119, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and reportedly put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.