Swine Flu raises its ugly head, first death reported in Nagpur Division?

Nagpur: Even as Nagpurians have been heaving a sort of relief in view of decline in dreaded Covid-19 cases, another disease – Swine Flu – is likely to turn their lives nightmarish. After Corona, Mucormycosis, Dengue, Malaria, the deadly Swine Flu is raising its ugly head in Nagpur Division.

While no case of the disease was reported last year in the Division, six cases have come to the fore in a single month this year. Of the six cases of Swine Flu, one patient has succumbed to the disease sparking concerns.

The Swine Flu victim, a male patient, belongs to Bhandara district. He died during treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur city. The case has been forwarded to the Audit Committee of NMC’s Health Department. The exact cause of death would be known only after the scrutiny.

Nagpur Division was rattled by a surge in Covid-19, Mucormycosis cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Thousands of patients had to lose their lives due to the dreaded diseases. Later, dengue and malaria too had played havoc in Nagpur division.

Now, Swine Flu is adding to the woes of the people. Six patients of the disease have been found in the past one month. Of these six patients, four are male and two female patients. One each patient has been found in a locality in Nagpur’s Law College Square, Jaripatka, Railway Colony (Bhilgaon). Hinganghat has one patient and two in Bhandara district.

The humid and wet condition during monsoon is conducive to surge in Swine Flu cases.