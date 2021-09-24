Maharashtra Schools to Reopen From October 4

For rural areas classes 5 to 12 will resume in physical form and in urban areas classes 8th to 12th will start.

Nagpur: Cheers: Schools across Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 4. This was announced by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray granted permission. The Minister said that SOPs for teachers and students will be issued by the respective District Administrations. The decision follows a considerable decline in Covid-19 cases in the State.

According to the announcement, Classes 8 to 12 will be started in urban areas while Classes 5 to 12 will open in rural areas.

The significant decision has given full stop to talks over reopening of schools in the State. The demand to reopen schools was being raised by teachers and experts in the education field for the past many days. In the background of this demand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had made a statement saying that a decision regarding reopening of schools will be made after October 2 after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State.

However, parents’ organisations in the State have expressed their concerns over reopening of the schools when the colleges have still not been opened physically.

The Education Minister further said that even though the schools are being reopened, attendance would be on a voluntary basis. Those desirous of attending the schools physically could do this. A detailed guideline about how to follow Covid-19 norms, vaccination of teachers, etc would be announced in detail in the coming two days, Gaikwad said.