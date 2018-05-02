Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Traffic comes to standstill at flooded Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road

Nagpur: The ‘weeping’ Railway Under-bridge on Koradi Road is in headlines again for nasty reason. Following heavy downpour in city since Tuesday evening, the bridge is flooded with rain water and traffic has come to a standstill. Even otherwise, this under bridge is always “crying” and moist 24 hours around the year. In rainy season, passing through the under-bridge is nothing but a herculean task for commuters.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had constructed the four-lane highway from Mental Hospital Square to Saoner. The contract for construction of the highway on BOT basis was given to Oriental Company. The firm also built flyovers at major squares and railway line. But company compromised the quality of construction apparently with the “blessings” of NHAI babus.

During the construction of four-lane highway, the Railway Under-Bridge was constructed between Zingabai Takli and Om Nagar following demand of local commuters. However, the under-bridge was constructed so shabbily that it could aptly be called “weeping bridge” as it is always damp and moist throughout the year. Passing through the under-bridge is proving to be a ‘headache’ for commuters.

The situation turned to worse as city was battered by incessant rain since Tuesday evening till early Wednesday morning. The gushing rain water flooded the under-bridge bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Commuters found it very difficult to wade through the flooded under-bridge. Several vehicles were stranded in the midst of water.

