Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Kamptee cops intercept vehicle, rescue five bovines

Nagpur: New Kamptee police, in a midnight action, intercepted a vehicle and rescued five bovines being transported for slaughter. However, the unidentified vehicle driver managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and being searched.

Cops received a tip-off around 1.30 am of Wednesday that some bovines are being transported in a vehicle cruelly on Dragon Palace Road. Acting swiftly, a team of cops laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle. Cops found five bovines being smuggled in the vehicle for slaughter. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot owing to darkness. The rescued bovines were shifted to nearby Gorakshan Shala for further care. The rescued bovines are worth Rs 60,000 and the seized vehicle (MH-31/EA 5295) is valued at Rs 2.50 lakh.

The action was carried out by PSIs Dnyaneshwar Kandekar, Ganesh Munde, DB Squad’s Pappu Yadav, Mangesh Yadav, Mangesh Lanjewar, Raja Taklikar, Satish Thakur, Sudhir Kanojiya, Aniket Sangle, Sandip Gupta, Mangesh Sarpate under the guidance of DCP Nilotpal, ACP Rajratan Bansod and PI Santosh Bakal.

