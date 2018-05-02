Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Leaking sewer line makes people’s life at Baji Prabhu Nagar apartment a hell

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Thanks to the apathetic attitude of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials, the residents of Vaishno Devi Apartments, Baji Prabhu Nagar, off Ramnagar Square are compelled to face several hardships these days.

Come monsoon and the sewer line passing through beneath the society overflows. The overflowing filth and other dirt coming out of the pipeline flood apartments. The foul smell emanating makes the life of the residents a hell. Water logging in the parking lot of the apartments due to the leaking sewer line not only worsens the problem but pose serious health hazards as well.

A resident of the apartment, Sanjay Chaturvedi, a noted Income Tax practitioner, made several rounds of the Dharampeth Zone office of the NMC and lodged complaints. But to no avail. Every time what he gets is only a plain assurance from the concerned employees and officials. The nasty situation still persists. The Swachch Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains on papers as there is no seriousness on part of the health officials regarding hygiene, cleanliness as well as the health of the residents.

Turning the situation worse, there is another problem worrying the residents not only of Vaishno Devi Apartments, but also of the nearby buildings. Reason — a local politician, supposedly having strong links with a leading political party, has started construction of a house illegally.

People in the vicinity have alleged that the so-called leader has encroached upon the land and started the construction work without any necessary permission. He does not have required documents, they have further alleged.

The people in the area have urged the NMC authorities to look into the matter and take stern action in both the matters at the earliest. They have further threatened to take the matter with higher authorities if the concerned officials fail to initiate steps in this regard.

