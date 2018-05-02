Traders disappointed over level 3 restrictions in Nagpur



Nagpur: In a bid to control the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in the Second Capital of the State, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday had announced level 3 restrictions in Nagpur city with curbs on various activities. However, the move has evoked strong criticism from the traders unions, who predict that the level 3 restrictions will only exacerbate the economy rather than control the Covid scenario.

It is pertinent to mention that with the issuance of order by the administration, restrictions apply again in Nagpur city under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and also other relevant laws/rules from Monday. Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, B.C Bhartia, National President, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expressed the need of uniformed policy to curb delta variant of Covid-19 instead of arbitrary restrictions that change frequently. Even though he expressed his willingness to comply with all the norms issued by the State Government, he advised the government that they should form policies that don’t affect or favour certain people or businesses only.

“In bid to control the virus borne disease, we need proactive approach and uniformed policies. The delta variants of Covid are on rise across the country, so there’s a need for uniformed policy that curb Covid cases, so that no one hold on to the grudges and at the same time provide stability to the economy. Owing to current scenarios the chances are customers will shift to online mode of shopping, and this could prove fatal for local traders,” said Bhartia.

Expressing anguish over restrictions that restrain business proceedings across the district, President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Ashwin Mehadia said curbing businesses in the district alone won’t control the Delta variant and expressed the need of restoring medical facilities instead.