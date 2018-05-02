Nagpur Mayor urges Central Govt to declare Neem tree as national asset

Environment conservation, development should go hand in hand, stressed Tiwari

Nagpur: The city Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari on Sunday said that he has written a letter to Central Government urging it to declare Neem tree as national asset. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has passed a resolution in this regard. “Neem tree has medicinal values and also revered in India. Every part of the tree has its own medicinal value. It releases oxygen, absorbs Carbon Dioxide and this tree is available at every nook and corner across the country. Keeping all these benefits in mind the Government should think about its conservation and declare Neem tree as national asset,” the Mayor said in his letter.

The Mayor further expressed his concern about the city’s environment status but also supported the ambitious Inter Modal Station (IMS) Project in Ajni. “In the era of modernisation, the environment conservation and development should go hand in hand, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is making determined efforts to re-transform Nagpur into a green city.”

NMC has identified 75 places in North, East and South Nagpur where it is going to establish 75 oxygen zones to improve the green cover of the city. “Most of the green cover in the city is in West Nagpur. Due to rapid development in North, East and South Nagpur, the green belt of the city has reduced drastically,” said Mayor and added, “We are going to execute bulk tree plantation (200 to 500 trees) in 75 different places in North, East and South Nagpur which will take place between July 1 and August 15.”

When asked for his comment on ‘Ajni Vann’ issue, Mayor said, “It won’t be the right time to say anything on the issue because NMC has the authority to take decision about the tree felling in Ajni area and it will take suitable decision after June 30.” He further added, “Calling the green patch in Ajni Railway Colony as ‘Ajni Vann’ is not right because a Vann (forest) is the place where animals and birds dwell together, and there is no animal habitat in that green patch.” Mayor said.