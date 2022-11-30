Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar dies due to heart attack

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd and one of the stalwarts of India’s automotive industry who was also the face of Toyota in India passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. According to initial reports, Vikram Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

Toyota India confirmed the development in a statement on its social media handles. The statement read, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S.Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm.”

Vikram Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar. Vikram Kirloskar was a graduate in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He held several important positions at CII, SIAM and ARAI over the years.Vikram Kirloskar was the fourth generation head of the Kirloskar Group. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and also the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Vikram Kirloskar was last seen at the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross unveil event in Mumbai on November 25, 2022.

“I think the country’s objective is to reduce carbon (emission). You have to look at it holistically and (on a) scientific basis and that’s what we are doing,” he told PTI when asked about Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s strategy of focussing on hybrids at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) have started gaining traction in India.

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics also condoled the death of Vikram Kirloskar and wrote on Twitter,”Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi.”

“The entire Auto Industry is shocked and deeply saddened at the tragic demise of Shri Vikarm Kirloskar at the age of 64 in Bengaluru. Mr Kirloskar has led SIAM as President from 2013 to 2015 and has been Chairing the SIAM Passenger Vehicle CEOs Council. Mr Kirloskar was widely respected and admired at all levels. He contributed immensely to the growth of the Indian Auto Industry and emphasised on the need for making India a robust Auto manufacturing hub. He has always been passionate for all round development of the Industry and aligning them with the national goals for the good of the Economy, Environment Sustainability and the Society,” said Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM and MD & CEO, VECV on the sad demise of Shri Vikarm Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar.

