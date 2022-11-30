School administration, teachers being harassed over tragic incident

Nagpur: Following a tragic incident in which a student of Std VIII at Marie Poussepin’s Academy at Khairi, Mhasala, was killed after being run over by the school bus outside the school gate recently, some people with ulterior motives are harassing and blaming the school administration and teachers. Morchas are being taken out and ruckus is being created in the school premises. These people are also demanding money in crores for the tragedy, said a report in a local Hindi daily.

According to the report, because of these people, the other students and teachers are fearing for their lives. Every day, some parents and local people are taking out morchas, entering school premises illegally, resorting to sloganeering, holding press conferences and indulging other unpleasant activities.

The incident in which the student lost his life is tragic but the entire school administration and teachers cannot be held responsible for the mishap.

The Christian Welfare Society, led by Sunil Jacob, has submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police demanding security to school administration and teachers and students.

