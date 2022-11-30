Shinde-Fadnavis Govt launches separate Ministry for Divyang

The department will be operational beginning December 3 on the occasion of ‘World Day of Persons with Disabilities’

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced formation of a separate Ministry for the Divyang (disabled), which would function independently in the Social Justice and Welfare Department for the holistic development of the disabled. The department will be operational beginning December 3.

Advertisement

The decision was taken during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, where it was declared that a formal announcement would be made on December 3 on the occasion of ‘World Day of Persons with Disabilities’.

Advertisement

MLA Bacchu Kadu, giving more information about it, said that through this Ministry, the disabled will get the benefit of welfare and development schemes, such as the Gadgebaba Gharkul Scheme. Apart from it, efforts will be made to provide jobs to the dumb and deaf in the private sector. There will be separate centre for the disabled in each district

To quickly provide the benefits of government schemes to all the disabled, the state government will establish centres for disabled people in all the districts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier mentioned that the centre will be established by using funds from Zilla Parishad, the Municipal Corporation, and local MLA. Through this medium, the government will ensure to benefit disables with state and central schemes. The government has set aside Rs 1130 crore in the current budget for the welfare of the disabled.

The state government has also asked the department to prepare a draft for incrementing the pension amount and making it equal to the scholarship for OBC students.

Like in Akola and Thane districts, the door-to-door survey of the disabled will be done. After collecting information about the disabled, and their eligibility for schemes, they will be benefited.

The proposal in this regard was put up by MLA Bacchu Kadu on November 9 during his meeting with the CM, which the latter had approved instantly on the condition that it would be cleared by the cabinet.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement