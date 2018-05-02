Towering personality of Bollywood Mr Raju Kariya.

He is son of our soil, he is from Arni a Tahsil place of Yavatmal District of Vidarbha. Many youth turn up to bollywood, a land of dreams . They step in there for fulfilling their dreams , but very few can sustain the struggle there and those can survive who are focused to their goals. In 1970 s destiny has pulled Mr. Raju Kariya to this dream land and make him Emperor of his field for which he has never thought off. Now he is the renowned and stalwart figure of Bollywood and number one PRO of film industry.

He is in the Industry from last fifty years and conquered peaks of bollywood. He has done tremendous work in his field and has set bench marks of success in Bollywood. No one can even touch the heights he has acquired there. He is the only PRO in Industry who has worked with three generations of Kapoor family. He has worked for Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karishma kapoor.

He has worked with lot many celebrities of bollywood in his fifty years successful career . Some of them are Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachhan, Vinod Khanna, and many more. He has also worked as a PRO for leading actresses of Bollywood such as Nutan, Mala sinsha, Tnuja, Aasha Parekh, Rina Roy and many more current actresses.

He has worked with new generation stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Nigam and many more. He has launched production company of many leading stars.

On 31 st December 1088 he had launched 15 new films in a single day . For his out standing work , Shrimati Sumitra Mahajan felicitate him with

BEST . BOLLYWOOD P.R.O- OF THE MILLENNIUM Award.

In 2000 he received felicitation by the hands of Late President of India Mr. K R Narayanan For the film Saibaba produced by Asim Kshetrpal and directed by Deepak Balraj.

Looking towards his achievements in his career, his name gets registered in world record book. In the history of India it becomes first time that a name of PRO appeared in Indian Icon List. He receives felicitation and award by the hands of central ministers Mr. Ram Jethmalani and Mr. Randas Athavle for his out standing performance and contribution in bollywood.

He gives credit of his all achievements to all Producers, Directors, Heros, print media, electronic media, social media and photographer fiends. He specially mention the name of Tarbej khan for his help and contribution in his success.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is from Yavatmal is his childhood friend and after long gap of 35 years they came together for the said webinar. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar who is Principal of an Engineering College and Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural group Nagpur, has organized a webinar series with theme “Impact of Covid 19 on cultural world.” Up till now eminent personalities has expressed their views in said webinar series.

Mr. Raju Kariya is going to highlight Impact of Covid 19 on Bollywood film Industry in his webinar which is scheduled on 25th July 2020 on Zoom Platform at 6.30 PM.

