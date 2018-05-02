Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 24th, 2020

    Toddler dies after falling from first floor window

    Nagpur: A Toddler died after falling from a sliding window of his first floor house in Nandanvan area Thursday morning.

    A resident of Plot No 4, Shesh Nagar, one-and-ahalf-years-old Manvay Paunikar and his elder brother were playing in the house. Their father, Devendra, who works as a manager with a private firm, was in office and mother had gone to a nearby medical store.

    Devendra’s mother was in the house with her two grandchildren. Around 11 am, Manvay climbed onto the window sill and suddenly fell off the window after he opened its slide.

    With serious injuries, Manvay was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital by his grandmother and neighbours where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ Nandanvan Police registered an accidental death case and started investigation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Toddler dies after falling from first floor window
    Toddler dies after falling from first floor window
    Towering personality of Bollywood Mr Raju Kariya.
    Towering personality of Bollywood Mr Raju Kariya.
    लहान उद्योगांना सूक्ष्म वित्तीय संस्थांच्या कर्जपुरवठ्याची आवश्यकता : नितीन गडकरी
    लहान उद्योगांना सूक्ष्म वित्तीय संस्थांच्या कर्जपुरवठ्याची आवश्यकता : नितीन गडकरी
    विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या वाढदिवसानिमित्त प्रभाग २६ मध्ये विविध ठिकाणी वृक्षारोपन
    विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या वाढदिवसानिमित्त प्रभाग २६ मध्ये विविध ठिकाणी वृक्षारोपन
    HC stays chargesheet against husband and his relatives in dowry case
    HC stays chargesheet against husband and his relatives in dowry case
    Man accused of obstructing Tahsildar in performance of his duty granted anticipatory bail by HC
    Man accused of obstructing Tahsildar in performance of his duty granted anticipatory bail by HC
    CRMS द्वारा TRS में हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीन में लगाई गई
    CRMS द्वारा TRS में हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीन में लगाई गई
    अधिकांश स्कूलों में पेरेंट्स टीचर्स असोसिएशन (PTA)बोगस – अग्रवाल
    अधिकांश स्कूलों में पेरेंट्स टीचर्स असोसिएशन (PTA)बोगस – अग्रवाल
    कृषी उत्पादनांमध्ये उत्पादन खर्च कमी होईल अशा रीतीने उत्पादनांचे देशांतर्गत आणि आंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारांमध्ये विपणन आवश्यक
    कृषी उत्पादनांमध्ये उत्पादन खर्च कमी होईल अशा रीतीने उत्पादनांचे देशांतर्गत आणि आंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारांमध्ये विपणन आवश्यक
    विकृत मानसिकतेतून भगवान बुद्धांच्या मूर्तीची तोडफोड
    विकृत मानसिकतेतून भगवान बुद्धांच्या मूर्तीची तोडफोड
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0