Toddler dies after falling from first floor window

Nagpur: A Toddler died after falling from a sliding window of his first floor house in Nandanvan area Thursday morning.

A resident of Plot No 4, Shesh Nagar, one-and-ahalf-years-old Manvay Paunikar and his elder brother were playing in the house. Their father, Devendra, who works as a manager with a private firm, was in office and mother had gone to a nearby medical store.

Devendra’s mother was in the house with her two grandchildren. Around 11 am, Manvay climbed onto the window sill and suddenly fell off the window after he opened its slide.

With serious injuries, Manvay was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital by his grandmother and neighbours where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ Nandanvan Police registered an accidental death case and started investigation.